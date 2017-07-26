modernghana logo

Bernard Mensah looking forward to Turkish challenge with optimism

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana international midfielder Bernard Mensah says he is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Turkish League for the first time in his career.

This time the 22-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Atletico, has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa for the season.

"It's my first time of playing outside Portugal and Spain, but I'm ready," Mensah told the Turkish club's wesbite.

Kasimpasa, have the option to sign him on a permanent deal when his loan expires next year.

