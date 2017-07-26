TOP STORIES
Player departures hampering Black Stars 'B' preparations
Assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu fears player exodus is hampering the Black Stars ‘B’ preparations ahead of the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.
The locally based Black Stars team are hoping to improve from the last qualifiers were they were knocked out by fellow neighbours Ivory Coast.
The team under the orders of Maxwell Konadu lost out on the away goal denying Ghana the chance to participate in the 2016 CHAN tournament.
The new crop are determined to improve this performance which includes the WAFU tournament to be hosted in Ghana.
However, the team faces a major stumbling block with regards to the preparations for both competitions.
Key players keep travelling to enhance their careers at the detriment of the coach and he is lamenting on such departures.
“The biggest challenge we have now is the agents of the players requesting for their passports because they are travelling with them for trials. The agents and the clubs own the players but we prepare for the past seven weeks and then two weeks to the CHAN qualifiers and the players, agents and club’s ask for their passport to travel. It makes the job extremely difficult,” he told reporters at the team’s training camp in Pampram.
“It’s too late now to feel in with new players, like five or six into the team. I wish the clubs and agents will talk to each other and allow the play to stay in national camp for just two weeks. At least, for the first leg against Burkina Faso because some of these players are the core of the team,” he added.
“I’m not saying those around aren’t good but every player has their own qualities and some are key to our plans so seeing them leave makes our work difficult.”
Key playmaker, Majeed Ashimeru is currently on trials in Belgium.
