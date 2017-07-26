TOP STORIES
Ghanaian striker John Antwi set to extend Misr El Maqassa loan deal
Ghanaian striker John Antwi is expected to extend his loan spell at Misr El Maqassa for a one more year.
The 24-year-old, who is originally owned by Egyptian giants Al Ahly, spent the half of the year on loan at the club.
The Ghanaian contributed 13 goals in 20 appearances for Misr El Maqassa as they finished second on the Egyptian Premier League table.
Maqassa have resolved to keep the highly-rated striker for a further year with midfielder Hesham Mohamed moving in the opposite direction following a swap deal.
