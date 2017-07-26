TOP STORIES
Children seldom misquote you. In fact, they usually repeat word for word what you shouldn't have said.By: Anonymous
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Middlesbrough interested in Huddersfield target Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Middlesbrough are interested in signing Udinese's Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu though it appears they will lose out on signing him to Huddersfield Town according to a report from The Sun.
The Boro were relegated from the Premier League last season after just a year back in the top tier and want to make sure they make just as quick as return.
This means seriously strengthening their squad as they have dropped into a Sky Bet Championship that is more competitive than it ever has been. And so the club have recently been looking at a Ghana international to boost their ranks.
The player they are looking at is Agyemang-Badu, a Ghana international who has been at current club Udinese for the last seven years. While he has three-years left on his current contract, meaning Udinese will only sell him if they want to, Middlesbrough are keen on signing him as they believe that his ball winning abilities will be a great boost to their team as they look to get promoted.
However while Middlesbrough will be in the chase to sign the £4.5m rated midfielder, it appears that they will lose out to one of the teams that replaced them in the Premier League.
Huddersfield Town are also interested in signing him after they got promoted as they want extra strength in their midfield and with it being one of Agyemang-Badu's dreams that he gets to play in the top tier of English football, he is favouring a move to West Yorkshire.
Source: The72.co.uk
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News