Malta's Edgar Preca holds discussions with Sports Minister
Accra, July 26, GNA - Mr Edgar Preca, the husband of the visiting Maltese President, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Wednesday held discussions with the Sports Minister, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah on the development of sports infrastructure and job creation.
Mr Preca extolled Ghana's rich and abundant talents in the sporting industry and urged the Ministry to help utilise sports to the advantage of the youth and citizenry.
'Sports is a full time business, with an opportunity of uniting nations…it brings people together and helps create jobs,' he stated.
'We should use the game to help the youth and also bring peace and unity at every level and discipline of sports, and leave a good legacy for the future'.
Mr. Asiamah welcomed Mr Preca's suggestion, saying it was the priority of the Ministry to use sports as a tool for job creation and national development.
He said Sports was also a tool for crime prevention. 'Therefore, the Government, through the Ministry, is determined to use sports as major avenue to fight unemployment and engage the young people for national development,' he emphasised.
Mr Asiamah asked for partnership between the countries for the development of sports infrastructure for their mutual benefit.
Mr Preca arrived in Accra last night with President Preca to begin a three-day State visit to strengthen the bond between the two countries for the wellbeing of their peoples.
Mrs Preca is holding high-level discussions with President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Flagstaff House.
She would also attend a business forum; visit the Asantehene in Kumasi and the Cape Coast Castle during her stay.
The visit will culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the areas of cooperation.
GNA
By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
