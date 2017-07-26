modernghana logo

AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah rested in Burton Albion win

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News


AFC Wimbledon new boy Kwesi Appiah was rested in his side's 3-0 pre-season win over Burton Albion last Friday.

The 26-year-old, who rejoined the side from Crystal Palace watched the game from the stands.

The Ghana international watched on as potential striker Partner Cody McDonaldo registered his name on the scoresheet.

"I was rested for a bit of tiredness, I played in the off-season and my team-mates have had time off, so we're just managing my games loads and stuff like that," he told  Get Surrey

"It was a great result, against a Championship side who did well last season, I thought.

"We showed what we're about and hopefully we can carry that on into the season, because that was a great performance from a mixture of first team lads and young lads.

"Everybody chipped in and played well."
