TOP STORIES
Once bitten twice shy.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Michael Essien seeks full €650,000 compensation from Greek giants Panathinaikos
Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is seeking a full â‚¬650,000 compensation from Panathinaikos despite winning the appeal over litigation which has lingered on for 10-months between the two parties, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.
The Greek Federation ordered the Greens to pay the former Chelsea star â‚¬ 419,000 for the wrongful termination of his contract in September last year.
However, the 34-year-old received less money after dragging the Greens to the FA for failure to honour an agreed payment plan.
Essien through his lawyers have dragged the side to Finance Dispute Resolution chamber of the Greek Football Federation seeking the sum of the contract to be paid.
Represented by one of the highly respected sports lawyers in Greece Lina and Aspa Souloukou, who are sisters, Essien is seeking the payment of the entire money from his remaining one-year contract with the Greek giants.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News