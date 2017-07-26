modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Michael Essien seeks full €650,000 compensation from Greek giants Panathinaikos

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is seeking a full â‚¬650,000 compensation from Panathinaikos despite winning the appeal over litigation which has lingered on for 10-months between the two parties, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The Greek Federation ordered the Greens to pay the former Chelsea star  â‚¬ 419,000 for the  wrongful termination  of his contract in September last year.

However, the 34-year-old received less money after dragging the Greens to the FA for failure to honour an agreed payment plan.

Essien through his lawyers have dragged the side to Finance Dispute Resolution chamber of the Greek Football Federation seeking the sum of the contract to be paid.

Represented by one of the highly respected sports lawyers in Greece Lina and Aspa Souloukou, who are sisters, Essien is seeking the payment of the entire money from his remaining one-year contract with the Greek giants.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Refers Petition Against EC Chair To CJ

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo forwards petition against Charlotte Osei to CJ

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Once bitten twice shy.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line