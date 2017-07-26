TOP STORIES
Ghana U17 to submit provisional squad to FIFA before August 11
Ghana's Black Starlets are expected to submit a provisional 35-man squad to FIFA before August 11 ahead of the U17 World Cup in India.
FIFA has sent a circular to all 24 qualified teams to submit the names of 35 players as a provisional squad for the tournament and Ghana must comply.
The final squad of 21 players for the tournament, which is scheduled for October 6-28, in India, must be submitted to FIFA by Thursday, September 21 and must include three goalkeepers.
The final squad must be from the provisional 35 member squad.
Meanwhile players born between January 1 2000 and 31 December 2002 are eligible for the Final tourney.
Ghana, two-time champions would represent the continent with African champions Mali, as well as Guinea and Niger.
The Black Starlets are in Group A alongside host India, Colombia and USA.
