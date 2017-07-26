TOP STORIES
"YOU CANNOT BLAME THE VULTURE FOR FEEDING ON CARCASS"By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Premier League new boys Huddersfield weigh £4.5m move for Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Newly-promoted English Huddersfield are weighing up a £4.5million swoop for Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.
The Sun reports Terriers boss David Wagner has been convinced about the quality of the Ghanaian after watching him in pre-season for Udinese.
Wagner is determined to make Badu his 10th signing since the side won promotion to the English Premier League two months ago.
The Ghanaian hardman court the attention of the German after watching the midfielder who impressed in Udinese pre-season friendly against Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
Huddersfield are looking for some steel in the middle of the park, and the Ghanaian could fit the bill
Agyemang-Badu would add more steel to Huddersfield's midfield with his ball-winning ability - and he is hungry for a move to England after spending seven years at the Serie A side.
But Agyemang-Badu, who has won 76 caps for his country, favours a switch to Huddersfield because it would give him the opportunity to realise his ambition to play in the Premier League.
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News