Hanna Lifts Mercedes July Medal

Daily Guide
25 minutes ago | Sports News
Hanna (L) receiving his prize from Club Captain Cofie  
An impressive net score of 69 handed the Mercedes Benz July Monthly Medal to William Hanna at the Achimota Golf Club over the weekend.

He beat Werner Haggenmiller by three strokes, three better than the Course Par to pick the ultimate medal in the men’s Group B category. It was Nana Antwi Darkwa, who finished third after trailing Werner by a stroke.

Incidentally, Charles Ofori also recorded a 69 net to win the men’s Group A event, while Eric Addo-Mensah and Yaw Assah-Sam followed with 70 and 73 nets respectively.

Jessica Tei dominated the ladies category with a 66 net score, beating  Christina Furler (72) and Lynn Mitchel (73) in that order.

Captain of the Club, Mark Cofie praised participants for gracing the stroke play competition which drew 82 golfers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

