COMPLAINING A CASE DOES NOT MAKE ONE THE WINNER OF THE CASE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Asamoah Gyan not keen on competing with Etoó and Adebayor in Turkey
Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan says he joined Kayserispor to help the club become a force in the league but not to compete with anyone.
The 31-year-old joined the Anatolin Star earlier this month on a two-year deal with the option of extending for a further one year.
And as the team gear up for the forthcoming Turkish SuperLig campaign, the former Rennes striker emphasized on his desire to help the grow and not to compete with the league's established poachers.
'Eto'o, Vagner Love, Van Persie, Adebayor, and so on. Of course it is nice to come to a league with such good quality players. But I came here to compete with Kayserispor not to compete with them."
Ghana's captain Asamoah Gyan recently achieved a half century of goals for the nation after netting his 50th goal against Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of nations qualifier.
Asamoah Gyan
