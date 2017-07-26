TOP STORIES
Let us not be separated by any kind of ethnic sentiments and unite to guide ourselves from a removal of a single hair and a breakage any boneBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has no intentions of selling Thomas Partey
Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone has placed a huge block on the interest of clubs who are yearning for the signature of Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey with claims that the player is key to his side's La Liga campaign.
With reports that many clubs in the English Premier League and the French Ligue 1 are scrambling for the signature of the creative midfielder, Simoene has made it clear Partey is not for sale.
Despite having other players in Partey's position, Simoene believes the Ghanaian offers more versatility in midfield than the others.
Simeone highly values â€‹â€‹the attitude, work and predisposition of the Ghanaian and wants to have him at the club.
During the first sessions of the Athleti training, the 'winks' towards his work were constant.
The pre-season reparations of the Atletico Madrid have given Partey hopes of commanding a key role in the side when the season finally kicks off.
Partey has been used as a makeshift center back for the Madrid side in their pre-season with James nursing a slight injury.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News