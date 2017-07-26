TOP STORIES
Key African transfer angles to watch this week
Here, Kwese picks out five hot transfer angles to keep an eye on this week; which of these deals are boiling over, and which are bubbling under?
Riyad Mahrez may not be attracting too much interest from Barcelona anymore, but Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both understood to be keen on his services - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Giallorossi, in particular, are pursuing Mahrez as a potential replacement for Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah, although their opening â‚¬23 million bid was rejected by the Foxes, who are keen to receive at least â‚¬35 million for the Algeria international.
Similarly, while the Italian heavyweights are pushing for the forward, Mahrez is holding out for a move to North London.
Latterly, Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a potential transfer swoop for the 26-year-old; could Mauricio Pochettino yet snare the North African from under the nose of Arsenal and Roma?
Kelechi Iheanacho: One player who's expected to be incoming at Leicester before the end of the month is Manchester City forward Iheanacho.
The Foxes' vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed that there's interest on the 2016 Premier League champions' part, and that the East Midlanders are planning to sign "at least one more player" this window.
A £25 million fee between the clubs has been agreed - which could prove to be a bargain for a young hitman who's already proved that he can find the back of the net in the Premier League - but can Leicester get this one over the line?
Naby Keita: It's looking increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will get their hands on Keita this summer, with the Reds reportedly considering giving up on the Guinea midfielder as RasenballSport Leipzig are unwilling to budge on their valuation.
Liverpool's latest offer - of £66 million - appears hefty, but the Bundesliga side haven't blinked, and it would take either an astronomical bid by the Merseysiders or a significant change of heart from Leipzig for a deal to go through this window.
Expect some word of defeat from Jurgen Klopp in the coming days, but having offloaded Lucas Leiva, it will be interesting to see whether - and how - he fills the void in midfield.
Keita Balde: Ambitious West Ham United have already made a â‚¬31 million opening bid for the Senegal international, who has one year left on his contract, according to Calcio Mercato.
Club president Claudio Lotito has insisted that the forward will remain on Lazio's books unless a new offer comes in, but he surely can't be holding out for too muc
Wilfried Bony appears destined for a departure from Manchester City this summer, and despite his miserable form in recent seasons, has no shortage of admirers.
There's been interest from France - from LOSC Lille and Olympique de Marseille - while the Ivorian forward has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.
Latterly, Swansea City have been identified as potential suitors for the 28-year-old, with the Welsh side understood to be keen on bringing the Ivorian back for a second spell at the Liberty Stadium after originally selling him to City for £28 million in 2015.
According to BBC Sport, Bony's return may depend on Fernando Llorente leaving South Wales for Chelsea, but if there's any progress there, then expect a chain reaction.
