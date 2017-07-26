TOP STORIES
Asante Kotoko return to action on August 6
It’s been confirmed that, Kotoko would be ready for competitive football from Sunday, August 6, 2017 when the team welcomes arch rivals Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the outstanding Premier League match which should have been played on match day 23 – July 16, 2017.
Accra and Premier League Board (PLB) Rep, Thomas Boakye Agyeman confirmed this to Asantekotokosc.com shortly after the league body met on Tuesday.
Kotoko haven’t played since the July 12 accident which sadly claimed one life and left players and coaches injured.
Burial and funeral service of Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, who died in the accident takes place on Thursday, July 27 at Heroes Park, Kumasi.
Coach Steven Polack and the injured players have been recuperating. Already, three of Kotoko’s matches – two in the Premier League and the other in the FA Cup have been postponed. But on Tuesday, Thomas Boakye Agyeman disclosed that, the Porcupines would be back for league action in the first week of August.
Seventeen days after that, the team would trek to Sogakope to clear another outstanding Premier League match against WAFA. Meanwhile, the PLB has announced that, the league “Is to go on a one-month break to pave way for the MTN FA Cup [and also] allow the [home based] Black Stars to prepare for the upcoming CHAN qualifiers with Burkina Faso”.
Story by Myjoyonline.com
