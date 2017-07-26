TOP STORIES
Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah finally joins Ohod SC training camp in Cairo
Defender Isaac Vorsah has joined his Ohod SC teammates in Cairo on Tuesday for pre-season training.
The 29-year-old was signed two weeks ago but could not travel with the Saudi side to the north African country.
Vorsah was received at the Cairo International Airport by the club's General Supervisor Mohammed al-Alawi.
He has become the sixth foreign player in the squad of Ohod SC who got promoted this season.
Vorsah is keen on getting his career back on track after battling injuries the last three years.
