Midfielder Dominic Oduro wins PDL Southern league trophy with Golden State Force

52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Dominic Oduro helped Golden State Force FC defeat Frenso Fuego 2-0 to clinch the PDL Southern trophy at the Chukchansi Park.

The 22-year-old was a delight to watch at the right side of midfield with his skills and pace as he tormented the likes of Sergi Nus, and others at the back of Fuego for 90 minutes.

Golden State force got their goals in each half through corner kicks and played dominated possessions to the delight of the fans.

They will now face the winner of the Northern League next week in the grande finals.

The winner will secure promotion to the USL.
Dominic Oduro

