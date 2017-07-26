modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Serie A outfit Torino ready to pay €5.5 million to land Bologna's Godfred Donsah

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Torino are ready to pay â‚¬5.5 million to Bologna to sign Ghana youth midfielder Godfred Donsah, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com

The 21-year-old has been identified as the Grenade's top target for the summer.

But his transfer has stalled since after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

Donsah made 13 appearances for Bologna last term and rated among the best 50 young players in the Serie A.

He has previously played for Hellas Verona and Cagliari- all in the Italian top-flight.

Godfred Donsah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Aflao: 13 suspected robbers arrested

32 minutes ago

EC row: Charlotte Osei faces Parliament today

1 hour ago

quot-img-1If you don't stoke the fire, down it goes - similar is efforts towards achieving set life goals

By: Edetor Mathias quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line