If you don't stoke the fire, down it goes - similar is efforts towards achieving set life goalsBy: Edetor Mathias
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Serie A outfit Torino ready to pay €5.5 million to land Bologna's Godfred Donsah
Torino are ready to pay â‚¬5.5 million to Bologna to sign Ghana youth midfielder Godfred Donsah, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com
The 21-year-old has been identified as the Grenade's top target for the summer.
But his transfer has stalled since after both parties failed to reach an agreement.
Donsah made 13 appearances for Bologna last term and rated among the best 50 young players in the Serie A.
He has previously played for Hellas Verona and Cagliari- all in the Italian top-flight.
Godfred Donsah
Sports News