Kotoko ex-Chairmen meet over crash victims support package
Kumasi, July 25, GNA - Past Board Chairmen, Directors and IMC Members of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club are to meet to finalize the assistance and support package for players and officials, who were recently involved in a tragic road crash.
A statement signed by Mr. Paul Adu Gyamfi, a former Board Chairman and Convenor, said they would be meeting at the National Secretariat of the Club at Odeneho-Kwadaso in Kumasi, on coming Friday, July 28.
The bus carrying 16 players and officials of the club, after a mid-week premier league match played against Inter Allies in Accra, run into a KIA cargo truck at Nkawkaw at about 2100 on July 12.
The deputy equipment officer, Kofi Asare, was killed in the crash.
The team's expatriate coach, Steve Polack, suffered neck and knee injuries and had to be kept on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the nation's second referral facility together with midfielder Ollenu Ashietey and the driver, Nana Berchie.
The other players and officials, hurt in the crash also received treatment at that Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and KATH.
The bus driver is the only person, now on admission at the referral facility.
The statement reminded everybody to be present at what it termed as a 'crucial meeting in the supreme interest of Kotoko'.
It added that it would start at midday
GNA
By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA
