Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Appiah and Konadu leads football Talent hunt
Accra, July 25, GNA - Former Captain of the Black Stars, Steven Appiah and Coach Maxwell Konadu joined other scouting members for the 'Betway Ghana Talent Search' held at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi.
The talent search, which took place in Kumasi, saw football talents aged between 18 and 25 years exhibiting their skills for selection. Some of the players showed skills in all departments of the game.
The expectation of the coaches and the organizers were met as the young footballers exhibited great dexterity and skills on the pitch.
The maiden edition of the Betway Talent Search also had Eric Antwi Ofori, a trainer at the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra, Ebenezer Akwasi Sefah, Ben Adjei, Twumasi Forkuoh, Prince Odei and Godfred Aduobe as part of scouting team.
The Betway Talent search provides the platform for footballers to showcase their skills to the coaches and also offer them the opportunity to play before a number of football agents and scouts.
The Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, said, 'Kumasi has been great, we have seen people coming all the way from the Upper East Region for the tryouts. Over the past three (3) weeks, we have seen talents which hitherto were unknown.
Betway is proud to be giving the chance of being signed up onto professional football to uncut talents across the country'.
The Betway Talent Search continues in Accra on Saturday, July 29.
Betway Ghana also sponsors Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold S.C, as part of the outfit's commitment to support football in Ghana.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
