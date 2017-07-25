TOP STORIES
Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah stars for Eintracht Braunschweig in pre-season
German-born Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah came off the bench for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-2 stalemate with FC Cologne in a pre-season friendly encounter.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Lions from Borussia Monchengladbach youth side, replaced his compatriot Joseph Baffo in the 60th minute of the encounter when they were down by 2-nil.
Braunschweig pull a goal back just minutes after the Ghanaian entry through Hendrick Zuch before going on to restore parity in the 70th minute via Congolese striker Domi Kumbela.
Nkansah is expected to form a core part of coach Torsten Leiberknecht's side in the forthcoming Bundesliga 2 season as they hope to better their 3rd placed finish last term.
Nkansah has played for the youth teams for Germany but he is eligible to represent Ghana at senior level.
