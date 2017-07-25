TOP STORIES
Derrick Luckassen: So many clubs wanted me
Dutch born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckasson has revealed that he rejected many clubs in favour of PSV Eindhoven.
The 21-year-old completed a five-year move to the Eindhoven-based club from AZ Alkmaar some weeks ago.
Before completing the deal, the tough-tackling defender was reported to be on his way out of the Netherlands as clubs from England and Italy were circling for his signature but he eventually signed for twenty-three time Eredivise champions.
Speaking at his official unveiling together with Mexican international Hirving 'Chucky' Lonzano and loan signing, Marco van Ginkel, Luckasson said, "I had so many clubs at my doorstep but I chose PSV."
"There were serious offers but I believe I will develop more staying here (Netherlands) hence my decision to reject those offers."
