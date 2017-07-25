TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Indonesian side Persib to terminate contract of either Cole or Michael Essien
Ambitious Indonesian side Persib Bandung have revealed that they will be cancelling the contract of one of their star signings Michael Essien or Carlton Cole.
The decision must be taken because the performance of the player is considered unsatisfactory.
"Yes there must be one that should be replaced," said Manager Umuh Muchtar in Bandung, Sunday (07/23/2017).
However, he was reluctant to mention the players who will be crossed out and claimed to speak first with the management of the United Nations.
Currently, Persib has two marquee players , namely Michael Essien and Carlton Cole . Until the 16th week, only Essien is often deployed coach.
The Ghana midfielder recorded 14 appearances by scoring two goals.
Meanwhile, Cole is more often sitting on the bench. England striker has just appeared four times without scoring one goal.
"We have talked (with management) in the future how I submit it to management," said Umuh.
According to Umuh, one of their expensive players did not bring changes for Persib. As a result, management must immediately cross out to improve the position in the standings.
"If we keep both and no change of players maybe we are in the end of the horn," said Umuh again.
Currently, Persib is ranked 14th by collecting 21 standings Liga 1. Latest, Persib held Persija Jakarta with a score of 1-1 on Saturday (22/07/2017).
