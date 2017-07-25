TOP STORIES
Lamptey opens defence in style at Tema Babolat Tennis Open
Defending champion Ismailia Lamptey opened his title defence at the 2nd edition of Babolat Tema Singles Tennis Open with a 6-3,6-2 over Pak Okyere kojo at the Tema Development Center Club House (TDC).
The Championship was organized by Baboosports, the sole Rep of Babolat, in Ghana.
The Organizers of this year's edition have divided the tournament into two section the under 50 and above 50 categories.
Lamptey who stayed dominant, breaking Pak twice in the first set and thrice in the second set, proved his mettle through every stroke at the annual Championship that has drawn over 80 participants.
In other games Ted Gbesematse dispatched Yaw Opoku 6:3,4:6:0 in a game that lasted for 45 minutes. Henry Missah also defeated Emmanuel Yuori in a game that ended 9-6.
The rest of the first round matches continued on Saturday and Sunday as Emmanuel Perry Gameli beats Nana Nana Yaw 9-1. Henry Missah defeating Emmanuel Yuori 9-6 in the above Jonathan Asiedu walloping Peter Asiedu 9-1 and Paa Kofi Grant ousting Thompson Obimpeh 9-4.
In the below 50 category, maiden edition first runner up Jacob Zwennes beat Seth Agbamey 6-1,6-1.
Obimpeh dispatched Prince Kola 5-7,6-4,6-0. Sammy Lawson defeated Peter Robertson 2-6,6-4,6-4. Thomas Ohene Effeh walloped Peter Asante 6-1,6-1.
Wiafe Kondoh also overcame Mawuli Ahuble 7-6(1), 6-4 and Boakye Kojo ended the day with a 6-3,6-3 victory over Tony Soasa.
