TOP STORIES
It is not far you can go but how fast and well you can reach thereBy: Karl
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Ghana Beach Volley Ball Team Commended
Team Ghana’s pair of Kelvin Kartey Carbon and Eric Tsatsu who reached the third place final of the competition but lost narrowly to Australia have been highlt commended by the media and sports officials.
They finished fourth in the overall ranking, with England taking gold, Cyprus taking silver and Australia picking the bronze medals.
Before, they had beaten Puapa New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago.
Madam Christiana Ashley, General Secretary of the Ghana Volleyball Association praised the beach volleyball players and noted that if they had been on some international tours, they could have done better.
President of the Ghana Volleyball Association Paul Atchoe who is Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC also commended the players and asked Ghanaians to support the least financed sports.
According to Atchoe, Ghana Volleyball has resurrected and they are doing wonders of late. He said the senior team is also performing well as they beat all opposition in West Africa, including rivals, Nigeria and are now going for the African championship in Egypt.
He appealed to corporate bodies and the general public to support the Black Spikers.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News