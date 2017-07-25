modernghana logo

KRC Genk Unveils Joseph Aidoo

Sammy Heywood Okine
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Belgian side KRC Genk have officially unveiled Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo on Tuesday at the Luminus Arena.

The former Inter Allies guardsman joined the Belgian side on Monday after signing a three-year deal.

He joined the Blue and White from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby.

