Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
KRC Genk Unveils Joseph Aidoo
Belgian side KRC Genk have officially unveiled Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo on Tuesday at the Luminus Arena.
The former Inter Allies guardsman joined the Belgian side on Monday after signing a three-year deal.
He joined the Blue and White from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby.
