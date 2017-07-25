modernghana logo

Ghanaian youngster Hans Sarpei excluded from Stuttgart team photo, set to exit German Bundesliga side

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei's departure from newly promoted German Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart is set to take place after the midfielder was left out of official team photo for the upcoming season.  

 The 18-year old, who has been linked with a loan move to Dutch side VVV-Venlo, was excluded from the photo-shoot which included new Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori.

Sarpei played a bit part role in Stuttgart promotion to the top flight league after battling to overcome a meniscus injury.

