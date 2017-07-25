modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana prodigy Ebenezer Ofori set to play key role for Stuttgart in Bundesliga, included in team photo

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana prodigy Ebenezer Ofori is expected to be a key part of newly promoted German Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart when the upcoming season gets underway in August.

Ofori, unlike his compatriot Hans Nunoo Sarpei, was not left out of the team photo, suggesting his services will be needed by the Reds.

The 22-year old was influential as Stuttgart secured promotion to the topflight after years of failed attempt.

He joined the German club in January following a blistering spell at Swedish side AIK.

Ebenezer Ofori

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei sues lawyer for aggrieved workers

23 minutes ago

Take away your Special Prosecutor Bill; Minority Leader tells A-G

53 minutes ago

quot-img-1You young men who are just putting on your harness, boast not as though you were taking it off!

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line