Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Ghana prodigy Ebenezer Ofori set to play key role for Stuttgart in Bundesliga, included in team photo
Ghana prodigy Ebenezer Ofori is expected to be a key part of newly promoted German Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart when the upcoming season gets underway in August.
Ofori, unlike his compatriot Hans Nunoo Sarpei, was not left out of the team photo, suggesting his services will be needed by the Reds.
The 22-year old was influential as Stuttgart secured promotion to the topflight after years of failed attempt.
He joined the German club in January following a blistering spell at Swedish side AIK.
Ebenezer Ofori
