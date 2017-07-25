modernghana logo

Abeiku Jackson sets new national record at Commonwealth Youth Games

GhanaCrusader
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Abeiku Jackson set a new national record of 56.93 for 100m butterfly at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas.

The talented young swimmer who placed 5th in the 50m is still optimistic of doing well in the near future.

He believes more of such exposures and big competitions would make him improve upon his times and sooner he is going to be an African Champion.

The president of the Ghana Swimming Federation Theo Wilson Edzie who was in Bahamas as an official was happy with his performance and also feels he is capable of doing better.

The Games are for 14-18-year-olds and with 70 nations taking part.

Ghana participated in seven disciplines, namely: athletics, swimming, boxing, tennis, cycling, judo and beach volleyball at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas.

