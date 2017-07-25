TOP STORIES
Betway talent search hits Kumasi
Hundreds of aspiring skillful footballers turned up at the Paa Joe Stadium inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the Ashanti Region tryouts of the ongoing Betway Talent Search.
The players who turned out for the tryouts had various skillsets as some were midfielders, defenders, forwards and goalkeepers. The tryouts were very exciting as players exhibited great agility and reflexes on the pitch. The quality displayed at the tryouts heightened the expectation of the coaches and organisers present at the tryouts.
Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah said, “Kumasi has been great, we have seen people coming all the way from the Upper East Region for the tryouts= Over the past three (3) weeks, we have seen talents which hitherto were unknown. Betway is proud to be giving the chance of being signed up onto professional football to uncut talents across the country”.
The Betway Talent search, aside offering footballers the opportunity to showcase their skills to the coaching team, the Talent Search also offers players the opportunity to play before a number of football agents and scouts.
The Betway Talent Search has former Black Stars captain and the Technical Coordinator for the national football team, Stephen Appiah, as its icon. Other members of the scouting team include Maxwell Konadu, Eric Antwi Ofori, Coach Eben, Ben Adjei, Twumasi Forkuoh, Prince Odei and Godfried Aduobe.
The Betway Talent Search tryouts continues in the Greater Accra Regional capital, Accra on the 29th of July, 2017.
The Betway Talent Search sits alongside the Betway sponsorship of Ashanti Gold S.C as part of Betway’s commitment to driving interest and support in Ghanaian football.
