Macclesfield Town considering signing Ghanaian winger Koby Arthur
Macclesfield Town are considering signing Ghanaian winger Koby Arthur after a successful trial.
The 21-year-old was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season.
The 21-year-old attacker was the highest profile of a number of youngsters to be released by Blues at the end of last season and is in talks over a deal with the non-league outfit.
The diminutive Ghanaian linked up with the Silkman after being recommended by former Blues coach Steve Watson, who is now assistant boss at Moss Rose.
'Young Koby (Arthur) who I had at Birmingham, he's a real live wire, he'd be a great acquisition if we can hopefully sort something out.' Watson stated
The Ghanaian made 12 appearances for City being released last season.
Arthur recently played in the 2-0 friendly defeat to Gary Rowett's Derby County which saw current Blues youngster Jack Storer spark a mass brawl before having his trial ended.
While a deal for Storer isn't happening, Watson is hopeful Arthur can agree terms at Macclesfield.
