modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Andre Ayew's West Ham United take pre-season training to Germany

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew has arrived in Germany with his  team mates as they look to move their preparation to the next level.

The Hammers endured a disappointing campaign last time out and have moved swift in the market to add fire power to their team.

Marko Anautovic and Chicharito have all been signed to augment the team with Ayew expected to come good after registering 6 league goals last season.

His start to the season was truncated by a thigh injury and essentially only came through mid way through the season.

He has looked extremely good so far and looks to have impressed manager Slaven Bilic.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Electorates are over demanding from politicians

30 minutes ago

EC chaos clear case of structural breakdown – Lawyer

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Never increase, beyond what is necessary, the number of words required to explain anything

By: William of Ockham (1 quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line