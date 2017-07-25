TOP STORIES
Never increase, beyond what is necessary, the number of words required to explain anythingBy: William of Ockham (1
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Andre Ayew's West Ham United take pre-season training to Germany
West Ham United forward Andre Ayew has arrived in Germany with his team mates as they look to move their preparation to the next level.
The Hammers endured a disappointing campaign last time out and have moved swift in the market to add fire power to their team.
Marko Anautovic and Chicharito have all been signed to augment the team with Ayew expected to come good after registering 6 league goals last season.
His start to the season was truncated by a thigh injury and essentially only came through mid way through the season.
He has looked extremely good so far and looks to have impressed manager Slaven Bilic.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News