Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu targets winning Super League with Young Boys this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu has his eyes on the Swiss Super League title this season, hoping to lift it with Yougn Boys FC.

Kassim guided Young Boys to a second place finish at the end of last season but has vowed to aid the side to win the title this time.

'My target this season is to help my team to win league because it's been some years now they haven't won it,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Young Boys sparked off in a determined mood by beating defending league champions FC Basel in the season opener by 2-0 and want to capitalize on that to gear off the season target.

Kassim joined Young Boys on a year loan from Spanish side Real Mallorca but after six months, he was handed a four year deal at the Swiss side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Sports News

