Emmanuel Agyemang Badu could realize his dream of playing in England this summer
Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is a target for English Premier League side Huddersfield Town.
The Ghanaian is currently at pre-season with Udinese where he played in the second half of the 2-2 game against Asamoah Gyan's Kayserispor.
The Ghanaian has been at Udinese for the last seven years and has never hidden his desire to seek a new adventure elsewhere.
According to the news paper stands in Ghana the midfielder has told close friends of the interest of Huddersfield who are looking to add iron midfielders to their game.
Badu will be praying that the interest is real and the right doors are opened to facilitate the move.
