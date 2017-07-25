modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu could realize his dream of playing in England this summer

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is a target for English Premier League side Huddersfield Town.

The Ghanaian is currently at pre-season with Udinese where he played in the second half of the 2-2 game against Asamoah Gyan's Kayserispor.

The Ghanaian has been at Udinese for the last seven years and has never hidden his desire to seek a new adventure elsewhere.

According to the news paper stands in Ghana the midfielder has told close friends of the interest of Huddersfield who are looking to add iron midfielders to their game.

Badu will be praying that the interest is real and the right doors are opened to facilitate the move.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Corruption Existed In EC Long Time Before Madam Charlotte Osei- Kyei ...

1 hour ago

My So-Called Responses To EC Boss Fake - Dep EC C'ssner

2 hours ago

quot-img-1“Dance like no one is watching,love like you’ll never be hurt,sing like no one is listening,and live like it’s heaven on earth.”

By: Isaac Assan Donkoh quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line