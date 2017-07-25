modernghana logo

Atletico Madrid loan out midfielder Bernard Mensah to Turkish side Kasimpasa SK- Report

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has been shipped out on loan to Turkish outfit Kasimpasa S.K, according to media reports.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Portuguese Liga NOS side VitÃ³ria GuimarÃ£es SC where he made 25 appearances before a knee injury truncated his stint.

Mensah returned to Atletico Madrid in this summer but was ordered by coach Diego Simeone to train with their second side.

According to media reports, Mensah has completed a season long loan to Turkish SuperLig side Kasimpasa S.K.

He is expected to garner more game time with the Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan Stadium outfit in the upcoming campaign.

The former Ghana U20 enforcer was previously loaned out to Getafe CF.

Bernard Mensah

