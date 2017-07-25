modernghana logo

MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko NOT ready to face NEA Salamina this weekend in quarters

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko say they are not ready to play Division One League side NEA Salamina this weekend in the MTN FA Cup quarter-final.

The Porcupine Warriors have written to the Cup Committee stating their unreadiness to return to action.

Kotoko are yet to fully recover after their team bus was involved in a fatal crash two weeks ago.

The FA Cup Committee will meet on Tuesday to decide on the new date for the match.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

