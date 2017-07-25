TOP STORIES
MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko NOT ready to face NEA Salamina this weekend in quarters
Asante Kotoko say they are not ready to play Division One League side NEA Salamina this weekend in the MTN FA Cup quarter-final.
The Porcupine Warriors have written to the Cup Committee stating their unreadiness to return to action.
Kotoko are yet to fully recover after their team bus was involved in a fatal crash two weeks ago.
The FA Cup Committee will meet on Tuesday to decide on the new date for the match.
