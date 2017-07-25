TOP STORIES
Coach Yaw Acheampong confident Elmina Sharks will revive demotion
Elmina Sharks FC coach Yaw Acheampong has indicated he is very confident the newcomers will stay up in the Ghana Premier League.
The former Ashanti Gold SC and Great Olympics trainer guided the debutants to four successive wins after beating Bechem United 1-0 at home on Sundayy.
Sharks are now 7th on the league table.
However, the former Black Stars midfielder believes a club need 40 points before they can be sure of safety.
''For now I can say that we are capable of avoiding relegation judging from the points we have amassed so far" he told Asempa FM.
''Looking carefully at the league table, a club have hit the 40 points mark to be sure of avoiding the drop so that's our aim for now.''
By Nuhu Adams
