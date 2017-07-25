modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak set to offer captain Thomas Abbey contract extension

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are set to offer a contract extension to captain Thomas Abbey after emerging as the club's most important player this season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Abbey had arguably his best game for the Phobians this season in Sunday's 3-1 win over Tema Youth at the Accra Sport Sports Stadium where he scored a brace, including a 'golazo'.

The Prampram-born versatile attacker has become a key figure since Scottish gaffer Frank Nuttall arrived this season, having plundered in 12 goals to help the side to third on the standings, five points adrift of leaders WAFA with six games to go.

Reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, the club are set to offer Abbey a contract extension in the coming days.

The 24-year-old's current contract with Hearts of Oak will elapse at the end of the ongoing league campaign.

He is currently leading the goal scorers chart with 12 goals, same as Bechem United's Amed Toure but with a better assist record.

