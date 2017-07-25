TOP STORIES
Ever since Mauritius is populated with Indians the country prospers all the time.By: Kamla Persad
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
New signing Baba Mensah to make Ilves debut on Saturday in Finnish top-flight
Defender Baba Mensah is available to make his FC Ilves debut on Saturday against VPS in the Finnish top-flight.
The centre-back completed his move on Monday afternoon by signing a one-and-half-year deal.
Mensah is expected to be a key player for Ilves with his rich experience.
He has experience from playing for BK Hacken in Sweden and Danish side Viborg FF.
Baba Mensah
