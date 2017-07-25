modernghana logo

New signing Baba Mensah to make Ilves debut on Saturday in Finnish top-flight

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Defender Baba Mensah is available to make his FC Ilves debut on Saturday against VPS in the Finnish top-flight.

The centre-back completed his move on Monday afternoon by signing a one-and-half-year deal.

Mensah is expected to be a key player for Ilves with his rich experience.

He has experience from playing for BK Hacken in Sweden and Danish side Viborg FF.

Baba Mensah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

