Dreams FC chief Kurt Okraku kicks against AFCON expansion
Dreams FC chief Kurt Okraku says CAF's radical decision of expanding the AFCON is wrong.
The continent's football chiefs rectified a proposal to increase the number of participating teams from 16 to 24.
However, not everyone is happy about it or supports the move.
Kurt Okraku, who is an Executive Committee member of the Ghana FA, insists the radical changes could provide logistical and infrastructure challenges.
'I am of the opinion that the change of the AFCON date from January to June/July is good, because it makes economic and marketing sense. We can now sell the television rights of the competition outside of Africa and we can get a lot more people watching since the European Leagues will be on break," he said on Football Legends Night show on GH One,
'However, I don't support the expansion from 16 teams to 24 teams. Look, we have about 53 countries in Africa and now we want 24 teams to play at the tournament? That is like almost half of the countries on the continent. The AFCON is supposed to be for the best teams/countries and not just anyone with all due respect.'
