Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Yusif Basigi insists Black Princesses new role not a demotion
Ex-Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi has parried claims his recent appointment as the country's Under-20 female team coach is a demotion.
Basigi has been handed the Black Princesses job after he handling the senior women's national team for five years.
The former Hasaacas coach guided the team to clinch the country's first ever gold at the 2016 All Africa Games in Brazzaville.
But he insists his re-assignment is not a step back on his career.
'It's not a demotion at all because those who were there were senior men," told Starr Sports
'Adotey,Bashir Hayford, Didi Dramani are all my senior colleagues and so I think that it's not a demotion."
