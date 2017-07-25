TOP STORIES
The way to happiness is in giving not recievingBy: Rev Ernest Godsman A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku blames poor infrastructure for lack of TV coverage of local matches
Executive Chairman of Dreams FC and Ghana FA Executive Committee member Kurt Okraku has blamed poor sports infrastructure in Ghana for lack of interest from TV networks to cover local matches live.
In a discussion on why the television market in Ghana has neglected the football industry, Kurt Okraku hesitated in pushing the blame completely on the TV networks insisting the various stadia in the country are not TV-friendly.
'Aside of the fact that the TV market in Ghana is a very small market, TV networks do not believe in local football content. And this is because most of our stadia are not TV-friendly,' he opined on the Football Legends Night Show.
'Where to place their cameras is even a problem - Accra and Kumasi are poor. The new Cape Coast Stadium is not even TV-friendly.
'The people who are into TV production fully understand what I mean.'
'So you want to improve upon production and show the quality players you have but the facilities do not create an enabling environment for that,' he added.
@DreamsFootballC Executive Chairman @kurtokraku wants more education for fans on LIVE telecast of matches
Do you agree? @iamrahmanosman pic.twitter.com/bCPavKkmn5
— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) July 24, 2017
The problem of poor infrastructure has been overly chanted but government seems not the least interested in sports infrastructure development, an area capable of reducing the rate of unemployment in the country drastically.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News