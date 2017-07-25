modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku blames poor infrastructure for lack of TV coverage of local matches

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Executive Chairman of Dreams FC and Ghana FA Executive Committee member Kurt Okraku has blamed poor sports infrastructure in Ghana for lack of interest from TV networks to cover local matches live.

In a discussion on why the television market in Ghana has neglected the football industry, Kurt Okraku hesitated in pushing the blame completely on the TV networks insisting the various stadia in the country are not TV-friendly.

'Aside of the fact that the TV market in Ghana is a very small market, TV networks do not believe in local football content. And this is because most of our stadia are not TV-friendly,' he opined on the Football Legends Night Show.

'Where to place their cameras is even a problem - Accra and Kumasi are poor. The new Cape Coast Stadium is not even TV-friendly.

'The people who are into TV production fully understand what I mean.'

'So you want to improve upon production and show the quality players you have but the facilities do not create an enabling environment for that,' he added.

@DreamsFootballC Executive Chairman @kurtokraku wants more education for fans on LIVE telecast of matches

Do you agree? @iamrahmanosman pic.twitter.com/bCPavKkmn5

— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) July 24, 2017

The problem of poor infrastructure has been overly chanted but government seems not the least interested in sports infrastructure development, an area capable of reducing the rate of unemployment in the country drastically.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Kofi Sam knows who to contact in family for autopsy report - Mills' br...

1 hour ago

EC Boss’ allegations figment of her imagination – Opoku Amakwah

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The way to happiness is in giving not recieving

By: Rev Ernest Godsman A quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line