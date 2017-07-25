TOP STORIES
Aduana Stars pays GHc20,500 misconduct fine- Elvis Opoku
Deputy Accra Representative of Aduana Stars Elvis Kwame Opoku has disclosed that his outfit has paid the GHc20,500 fine handed to them by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.
The Ogya Boys were slapped with a fine of GHc20,500 after their supporters barred officials of TV right holders of the Ghana Premier League StarTimes from telecasting their week 18 clash against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.
The decision taken by the committee last Thursday saw league title chasers being charged with four offenses.
Speaking to Sintim 'Chaskele' Koree on Happy FM Sports, Kwame Opoku revealed that they have paid the fine and insisted that the situation will not be repeated.
'It was yesterday morning that we paid the GHc20,500 fine given to us by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee at their secretariat accounts office."
"It's just unfortunate that such incident happened but I'm very sure that the situation will not repeat itself."
Aduana are second on the league standings with 44 points, one point adrift of leaders WAFA after 24 matches.
