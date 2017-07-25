TOP STORIES
SA side Maritzburg United sign goalkeeper to compete with Ghanaian Richard Ofori
South African top-flight side Maritzburg United have home goalkeeper Jethren Barr to compete with Ghanaian shot-stopper Richard Ofori who joined the PSL side last week.
The former Bidvest Wits signed for the PSL club on Monday night on a four-year contract to boost the goalkeeping department of the side .
The 21-year-old, who last season featured in ten matches for National First Division side Stellenbosch FC, is the second goalkeeper to join the Team of Choice following Ghanaian international Richards Ofori's arrival last week .
Academy product Barr was promoted by Wits prior to the 2012/13 season, but saw little on-field action, playing only one game before his loan spell to the Cape last season.
The former South African junior international has been training with Maritzburg for over two weeks and took part in the pre-season KZN Premier's Cup in Richards Bay over the weekend.
''We have signed him on a four-year contract,'' club chairman Farook Kadodia tells KickOff.com.
United, who lost Virgil Vries at end of last season after his contract was not renewed, now have Barr competing with Ofori and Bongani Mpandle in goals this coming season, which will start with a tough away fixture next month against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-finals.
Richard Ofori
