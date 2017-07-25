TOP STORIES
Before there can be real Self Determination there must first be a genuine Self Realization.By: Dela Bobobee
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
New Ghana U20 coach women's coach Basigi believes new role not demotion
Former Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi says he does not see his reassignment to manage the female Under-20 team, the Black Princesses as a demotion .
Basigi handled the Black Queens for five years and won the team's first gold medal at the 2016 All Africa Games in Brazzaville.
Many see this new role as a demotion but he insists he does not feel so.
'It's not a demotion at all because those who were there were senior men.
'Adotey, Bashir Hayford, Didi Dramani are all my senior colleagues and so I think that it's not a demotion,' the ex-Sekondi Hasaacas boss told Starr Sports.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News