New Ghana U20 coach women's coach Basigi believes new role not demotion

6 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi says he does not see his reassignment to manage the female Under-20 team, the Black Princesses as a demotion .

Basigi handled the Black Queens for five years and won the team's first gold medal at the 2016 All Africa Games in Brazzaville.

Many see this new role as a demotion but he insists he does not feel so.

'It's not a demotion at all because those who were there were senior men.

'Adotey, Bashir Hayford, Didi Dramani are all my senior colleagues and so I think that it's not a demotion,' the ex-Sekondi Hasaacas boss told Starr Sports.

