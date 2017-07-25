TOP STORIES
Footvolley Ball Comes To Ghana
Footvolley Association of Ghana (GFVA) is the new body responsible for ensuring a well organized footvolley development programme and promotion in Ghana.
The game, Footvolley was first invented in Brazil in 1965 by Octavia de Moraes in Rio de Janeiro Copacabana Beach. The sport is a blend of volleyball and association football.
It has the same rules like the traditional volleyball,l except the players are not allow to use their hands, but their legs, especially the foot and a football replaces the volleyball. The sport is today known to civilization as one of the fastest growing sport on earth.
The GFVA would engage the community, especially the coastal communities in the development of the sport. Footvolley Association of Ghana (GFVA) is nonprofit making sporting organization established in August, 2015 with the aim to promote the sport in Ghana.
The interim executives headed by Mr. Mustapha Mohamed and Dr.Yusif Ishmaela Tetteh Kofi acting as Secretary met at the Paloma Hotel in Accra on Saturday, 22ndJuly, 2017 to share ideas and initiate development program to ensure the growth of the sport across the country.
The interim executives are very committed to ensure the development of the sport in a very safe environment. And they believe this can be achieved through collaboration and partnership with local communities, schools, clubs and other sporting organizations, their focus is to offer them with footvolley training sessions, workshops and tournaments.
According to Mr. Mustapha Mohammed who is pursuing a course in Sports Management at the Winneba University, their main goal is to produce good and professional athletes to represent Ghana in local and international events including the Footvolley World Cup and Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.
GFVA is recognized by the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The association will be responsible by registering new members, clubs, organizing coaching course for both men and women, organizing capacity building programs for youths especially in the coastal communities, organizing tournaments and engaging the coastal communities in environmental awareness program through our “CLEAN GHANA BEACH INITIATIVE”.
The Other interim executives present at the meeting were Mr. Jacob, Salis and Labaran Idrisu.
Meanwhile, plans are underway to add more experience sports organisers, regional representatives and media personnel to the association which would be inaugurated soon.
Interested clubs, individual, groups and football teams can contact the association for registration and more information. +233(0)246187584, 0500450396, 0244433917
