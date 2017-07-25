TOP STORIES
WITH THE BEGIN OF DRILLING OIL IN GHANA, WE SHALL SOON BE PASSING THROUGH A NEW SCIENTIFIC, ECONOMIC AND INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Ghana legend Abedi Pele unhappy with HIV comments by former Marseille president Bernard Tapie
Ghana and Africa football legend Abedi Ayew Pele has expressed disgust over comments by former Marseille president Bernard Tapie insisting he completely overstepped his boundaries.
Tapie, in a recent interview, disclosed how he gazumped Abedi's proposed move to Monaco in 1987 by declaring that the former Ghana captain was HIV positive, a move he did to sway Monaco.
Tapie disclosed that the only way he could ensure the Maestro ended up becoming a member of The Olympians.
But the Ghana legend has expressed his disgust about the comment in a radio interview with Kasapa FM in Accra, Ghana.
''I was completely zoned out with regards to that decision by whilom Olympique Marseille president Bernard Tapie," Abedi told Kasapa FM.
''I was totally oblivious when it comes to that issue but he went too far.
"I feel he overstepped his boundaries if his real intention was to ward off competition from rivals.
"I am very glad the truth has been revealed now, making whatever was said impertinent."
Abedi eventually turned out to be a club great, winning the Champions League with the side in 1993 as well as two French topflight titles - in 1991 and 1992.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News