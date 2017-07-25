TOP STORIES
"Majestic" Thomas Abbey lightens up goal king race
It was not Ghana twitter or Ghana facebook if you did not see " Thomas Abbey" typed somewhere on your phone or tablet while you scrolled your timeline on Sunday afternoon.
The Hearts midfielder had just produced an outstanding piece of play to confirm 3 points for Hearts of Oak after a few nervy moments in their win over Tema Youth.
The left footed player who has undergone several transformation in his Hearts career has established himself as a household name in the league and a "god" as his compatriot Samudeen Ibrahim described him.
Abbey was predominantly a winger under Nebjosa Vucecevic and David Duncan but was prefered to as a left back under the orders of Sergio Traguil last season.
In pre-season, coach Henry Wellington deployed him as the number 10, hovering between the lines to cause havoc.He grabbed a couple of goals in that role during the off season and he has continued with that rich vein of form poppig up at the right place at the right time in the league.
Under Frank Nuttall, he began as a winger but a change in shape to a back 3 has not hampered his form as he has been deployed as part of the front 3 in the Scots 3-4-3 formation.
Be it out wide or central, Abbey has excelled scoring 12 goals with only 1 coming from the spot.
It is set to be a photo finish for the goal king race with former Kotoko striker Amed Toure and Dwarfs attacker Nicholas Gyan in the mix for the prestigious awars,
VIDEO: Thomas Abbey's 12th league goal of the season as captured by @sundayoliseh .
Can you help us describe the finish? #TruePhobian pic.twitter.com/SUqngEjHee — Accra Hearts of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 23, 2017
Amed Simba Toure - Bechem United - 12
Thomas Abbey - Hearts of Oak - 12
Nicholas Gyan - Ebusua Dwarfs - 11
Joseph Paintsil - Tema Youth FC - 10
Stephen Sarfo - Berekum Chelsea - 10
David Abagna Sandan - Wa All Stars - 9
Bernard Ofori Danso - Medeama SC - 8
Daniel Lomotey Agbloe - WAFA SC - 7
Samuel Sarfo - Liberty Profs. - 6
Hans Kwofie - Ashanti Gold SC - 6
Alfred Okai Quaye - Berekum Chelsea - 6
Bright Agyei - Aduana Stars - 6
Abel Manomey - Great Olympics - 5
Vincent Atinga - Hearts of Oak - 5
Nathaniel Asamoah - Aduana Stars - 5
Theophilus Ogoe - Tema Youth FC - 5
Yakubu Mohammed - Asante Kotoko SC - 5
Bernard Arthur - Liberty Profs. - 5
Komlan Agbegniadan - WAFA SC - 5
Tweneboa Benjamin - Elmina Sharks - 5
Paul Asare de Vries - Wa All Stars - 5
Seth Appiah Larbi - Berekum Chelsea - 4
Mohammed Tanko - Aduana Stars - 4
Shafiu Mumuni - Ashanti Gold SC - 4
Gideon Waja - WAFA SC - 4
Ibrahim Giyas - Bolga All Stars - 4
Paul Aidoo - Medeama SC - 4
Joseph Esso - Ebusua Dwarfs - 4
Sam Adams - Aduana Stars - 4
Daniel Gozar - Ashanti Gold SC - 4
Justice Blay - Medeama SC - 4
Richard Danso - WAFA SC - 4
Latif Salifu - Medeama SC - 4
Bismark Oppong - Medeama SC - 4
Kwame Kizito - Hearts of Oak - 4
