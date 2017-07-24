modernghana logo

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston slams CAF over low publicity during AFCON tournaments

- ghanasoccernet.com
-5 seconds ago | Sports News

Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston has blasted the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) for not attaching seriousness to publicity during AFCON tournament years.

According to the former Hearts of Midlothian midfielder, FIFA's plan of publicizing and advertising the World Cup intensifies their media drive and earn them more revenue unlike CAF.

He says African football leaders must spark publicity for the AFCON on time and use the drive to earn more sponsors.

'For me, I think CAF has no done enough with publicity whenever there is the AFCON. Russia will be hosting the World Cup next year and they are already selling it,' he said on the Football Legends Night Show.

'They invite world class stars to their country to sensitize the people about the upcoming World Cup but that is not seen when we (Africans) are playing the AFCON.

The former midfielder who is noted for his accuracy in passing and crossing argued that Russia has started publicity for the 2018 World Cup which is a year away.

'Russia is already doing everything possible to send the tournament everywhere but sometimes we play the AFCON and some countries do not even know a tournament is ongoing in Africa,' he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

