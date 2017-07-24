modernghana logo

I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Swansea City bid £3 million for Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 minute ago | Sports News

Swansea City have reportedly stepped up their interest in Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom by launching a £3 million bid.

The Swans were first linked to the 25-year-old back in April , but now seem to have stepped up their pursuit, as they look to secure more competition for Kyle Naughton.

According to The Sun , Barnsley have already rejected three approaches from Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town, with Terriers boss David Wagner apparently reluctant to meet the club's £3 million valuation of the Ghanaian international.

Reading are also thought to be interested, although Swansea's alleged willingness to meet the Tykes' asking price now appears to have placed them at the front of the queue for securing a deal.

Yiadom, who only has one year left on his current contract at Oakwell, has been the subject of speculation for most of the summer after producing a series of sparkling performances for the South Yorkshire outfit last season.

The pacey full-back made 33 appearances in the Championship last term and played a key role in helping Barnsley consolidate their place in the second tier of English football.

His impressive form even earned himself a call-up to Ghana's squad for the African Cup of Nations, where he made his debut during the 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

Andy Yiadom

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

