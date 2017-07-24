TOP STORIES
PLB proposes one-month break for Ghana Premier League
The Premier League Board will meet on Tuesday to ratify a one-month break for the top-flight.
Representatives of clubs met last week and proposed the break to help the Black Stars B prepare for next month's CHAN qualifiers.
Also, the home-based national team will compete in the WAFU Championship in September.
''The CHAN is of importance to us and we are hosting the WAFU so we need to support the Black Stars B team. But we will see whether our proposal has been accepted by the Ghana FA,'' a source told GHANASoccernet.com
Asante Kotoko's situation after the fatal team bus crash has forced organizers to alter the league fixtures.
The Porcupine Warriors have two outstanding matches and it is unknown when they will be fit to continue playing.
The Kotoko situation coupled with the necessity of the Black Stars B preparations for the CHAN qualifiers and the WAFU could see the league go on break.
